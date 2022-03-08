The governments of Canada and British Columbia are investing $830 million to improve access to high-speed Internet in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

The plan is to connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030.

“We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of British Columbia has access to reliable high-speed Internet—from Masset to Keats Island, from Dease Lake to Lillooet, or from Hendrix Lake all the way to Port Alice,” said Gudie Hutchings, federal Minister of Rural Economic Development in a release.

“That’s why today’s Canada-B.C. broadband partnership of up to $830 million toward connecting all remaining rural households in the province is a historic milestone for British Columbians.”

Both governments will be pitching in $415 million.

Government officials said the agreement will provide coverage to approximately 115,000 more households in B.C.