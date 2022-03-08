Sports Thunder Cat named forward of the week SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Tuesday, Mar. 8th, 2022 (MyCrestonNow.com staff) Creston Valley Thunder Cats forward Campbell Mclean was named the KIJHL forward of the week after an eight-point week. The Whitecourt, Alberta product helped his team force a Game 7 against the Nitehawks, but ultimately the team lost. On Feb. 28, Mclean had a hattrick and an assist in a 5-3 win. He then collected a goal and an assist in the next two games. McLean finished his playoffs with seven goals and 13 points for third in KIJHL point production.