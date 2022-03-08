Creston Valley Thunder Cats forward Campbell Mclean was named the KIJHL forward of the week after an eight-point week.

The Whitecourt, Alberta product helped his team force a Game 7 against the Nitehawks, but ultimately the team lost.

On Feb. 28, Mclean had a hattrick and an assist in a 5-3 win.

He then collected a goal and an assist in the next two games.

McLean finished his playoffs with seven goals and 13 points for third in KIJHL point production.