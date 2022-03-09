Creston RCMP is asking for public assistance after a local man had thousands of dollars worth of martial arts equipment and weapons stolen from him.

RCMP officials said the theft happened overnight on Tuesday. Police were called in around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2nd to a residence at a residence 1600-block of Hillside Street.

The owner of the weapons had a martial arts studio set up in an outbuilding on his property and had last seen the equipment and weapons the evening before.

The man left the studio locked and, upon returning the next morning, found that his collection of unique and valuable weapons had been taken.

This collection included a red jade sword, a purple heart spear, two Adam Hsu swords, a dragon well forge sword, custom and retail knives, as well as other equipment

“At this point, most investigative avenues have been exhausted,” said Cpl. Evan Diachok with Creston RCMP. “As such, we are reaching out to the public to ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of these weapons and other equipment, to please call us. We are a small community and it seems unlikely that weapons such as these would go unnoticed outside of a martial arts studio. These are not run-of-the-mill items that anyone other than a collector or a martial arts expert, would normally have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 and cite file 2022-570.