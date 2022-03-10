Creston-born defenceman Jake Livingstone could soon turn pro, as reports indicate he intends to sign an NHL contract.

The 22-year-old has been one of the top blueliners for the Minnesota State Mavericks, which is the best team in the NCAA.

This season he is sixth in team scoring with nine goals and 28 points in 38 games.

Out of his nine goals, five have come from the power-play and three are game-winners.

Livingstone was with the Thunder Cats organization from 2014-17 and put up 30 points in 63 games.

Livingstone is six-foot-three and a right-shot defenceman, making him a valuable asset because right shot-defenceman are less common in the NHL.

However, he doesn’t have to sign a contract this year and can instead choose to return to college for his final year.