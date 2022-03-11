Through the Kruger Big Assist program, $10,000 was awarded to the Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association to help subsidize the cost of player registration for those in need.

Fifteen minor hockey associations were chosen across Canada and were selected based on their work inspiring youth and encouraging diversity.

“I’d like to give a big thank you to Kruger Products. There were over 850 communities across Canada that were nominated for this,” said Richard Harris, president of the Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association.

“This is huge for our community and it will allow us to recruit more kids that otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to play or participate due to financial burdens.”

The Creston association will also have a chance to receive more funds.

Kruger Products will be awarding an additional $50,000 to one of the 15 associations in what they call the Second Assist.

This grant will be dedicated to building a more equitable and inclusive future for kids playing hockey.

“If we are lucky enough to win it it would be a game-changer for us,” said Harris.

“We have a really good female developmental program in town right now and to build on that would be incredible.”