The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Creston Valley rose from seven to 10 according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The statistics covering March 6 to 12 also show 53 new cases in Nelson, compared to 30 the week before. That was 62 per cent of the overall total of 85 new cases for the West Kootenay/Boundary.

Trail had 14 new cases (down from 21), Castlegar three (down from 14), Grand Forks three (unchanged), Kootenay Lake two (up from zero), Arrow Lakes zero (down from one), and Kettle Valley zero (down from three).