The number of babies born at Creston Valley Hospital in 2021 was down six per cent compared to 2020.

In a news release, Interior Health said there were 50 babies born in hospital in Creston last year, compared to 53 the year before.

Creston was one of the few communities with maternity wards in Interior Health to show a decrease last year.

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook was up five per cent, with 409 births in 2021 compared to 391 in 2020, an increase of 18.

Overall the health region welcomed 6,136 newborns, an increase of 489, or nine per cent over 2020.

Kelowna General Hospital had the largest increase in actual numbers, with 1,808 born in 2021, up 197 from 2020.

In 2021, Interior Health saw an average of 511 births per month, while in 2020, the average was 471.