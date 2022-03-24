Only two new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Creston Valley between March 13 and 19, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. That was down from 10 the previous week.

Overall, there were 57 new cases in the region, down from 85.

Nelson accounted for more than half of them, with 33, down from 53 on the previous reporting period. Next came Trail, unchanged at 14.

The remaining communities all showed single digits: Castlegar three (unchanged), Arrow Lakes two (up from zero), Kootenay Lake two (unchanged), Grand Forks one (down from three), and Kettle Valley zero (unchanged).