Firefighters with the Elkford Fire Department responding to a house fire in Sunday, March 24, 2022. (Supplied by the District of Elkford)

No injuries were reported when a house caught fire in Elkford on Sunday.

District of Elkford officials said eight firefighters from the Elkford Fire Department and six from Sparwood responded to the call, shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 20th.

The first firefighters on the scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a fixed garage area and a pickup truck in the driveway.

Several hours later, the fire was deemed under control, but the truck and building suffered extensive damage.

A home to the east of the fire also took some damage to its exterior roof gable.

Elkford Fire Chief Curtis Nyuli praised the fast response and assistance from Sparwood’s Fire Department.

“Sparwood firefighters arrived on the scene and were immediately put into action, being given the task to breach the garage door next door, locate the smoke and flames coming from the west-facing attic vent and extinguish,” said Nyuli. “Only minutes later, the task was completed. That residence has been deemed safe, and its residents were cleared to return.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but according to officials, there is no evidence to suggest the fire was suspicious in nature.

Staff with Elkford’s fire department said spring is a good time to check your smoke alarms and replace batteries.