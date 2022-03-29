Tyson Dyck of the Cranbrook Bucks is the BCHL first star of the month after a great stretch in the final month of the regular season.

Dyck put up eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in nine games.

On March 5, he scored his first career BCHL hat-trick.

He also set a career-high in points when he put up five assists in the Bucks’ 5-2 win over the Penticton Vees.

The 18-year-old forward finishes his first BCHL season as the fourth leading scorer with 75 points in 54 games, as well as the league’s fifth-highest goal scorer, with 34 on the year.

He was also second in rookie scoring.