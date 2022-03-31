You can continue to count the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Creston Valley on your thumbs.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were just two new cases between March 20 and 26, unchanged from the week before.

However, there were 63 new cases in the rest of the West Kootenay/Boundary, up from 55 the week before.

Of those, 43 were in Nelson, which was up from 33 the previous week. All other communities were within three cases of their previous tallies, and most remained in single digits.

Trail had 11 new cases (down from 14), Castlegar had five (up from three), Grand Forks two (up from one), Arrow Lakes two (unchanged), Kootenay Lake zero (down from two), and Kettle Valley zero (unchanged).