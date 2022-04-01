It appears to be good news for the Colorado Avalanche and Cranbrook’s own Bowen Byram as he heads to the AHL for his first game since Jan. 10.

He’s heading down for a conditioning stint, which should mean he will return to the NHL shortly.

Byram suffered a concussion in November that kept him out until Jan. 1.

He then returned for five games but was put on personal leave as he continued to deal with lingering concussion symptoms.

Byram was having a great start to the season, putting up five goals and six assists in 18 games.