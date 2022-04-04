The Regional District of Central Kootenay wants your feedback by Friday afternoon on grant applications it has received through the Columbia Basin Trust’s community initiatives and affected areas program.

For the third straight year, it’s using an online engagement tool where you can provide feedback on proposed projects in the area where you live.

The exception is that public input into the Salmo and electoral Area G projects will be considered at an in-person meeting to take place this month at a location and date is to be determined.

The online engagement continues until Friday at 4:30 p.m. To participate, go to www.rdck.ca/cip-aap

As of last Thursday the RDCK had already received more than 1,000 responses. In 2021, they received 8,435 entries were received, almost double from 2020.

However, the RDCK notes the online tool is not a voting system, but a way for the public to provide the feedback on projects they feel are most important.

Once the public engagement period is complete, all feedback will be shared with the adjudication committee of each of the 20 RDCK jurisdictions (11 electoral areas and nine municipalities) for their review and consideration. The adjudication committees then provided their recommendations to the RDCK board of directors.