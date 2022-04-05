The rebuilt arch loaded onto a trailer and ready for its return to Creston. (Courtesy Creston Museum)

After being returned from Manitoba where it was sent for restoration, the Creston Museum is preparing to unload its newly restored logging arch.

According to museum manager Tammy Bradford, the horse-drawn log skidding machine, consisting of two ten-foot-diameter wooden wheels joined by a massive axel and a 16-foot pole to hitch horses to.

“It was designed for hauling log out of the bush,” she says. “If the log or stack of logs could fit under the axel and between the wheels, this thing could pull them. So anything up to about five feet high and 100 feet long. This is a massive machine intended to do a lot of hard, heavy work, skidding logs on roads that are barely even there.”

The arch came into the Creston Valley about 1908, was used for a few years in the Canyon City Lumber Company’s operations, then spent at least 40 years abandoned in a field before winding up in a heap at the Creston Museum in 1980.