Residential real estate sales in the Kootenays in March were down 17 per cent compared to the same month of 2021, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.

However, average prices saw double-digit percentage increases across all categories.

“Throughout the hot-market last year, the Kootenays saw an influx of residents from outside the region,” says association president Kim Heizmann.

“Smaller communities become an attractive destination with the advent of mining jobs here and work from home situations for buyers.”

In the Kootenay, there was a total of 325 residential unit sales recorded last month.

Heizmann says sales while sales in March 2021 were higher, they sold over 100 listings more than their average, making last month the second most active March for local realtors ever.

The average sale price for a single family home was $673,000 (up 27 per cent over 2021); for a townhome $411,000 (up 42 per cent); and for a condo/apartment $268,000 (up 20 per cent)

There were 495 new listings recorded by the Kootenay MLS last month and 764 active listings

overall in the Kootenay.