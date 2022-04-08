The Creston Valley recorded two new COVID-19 cases from March 27 to April 2, according to BC Centre for Disease Control. That was unchanged from the previous week.

Although the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Nelson area is declining, it still accounts for more than half of all new cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary.

There were 29 new cases in and around Nelson, down from 43 the week before. There were only 23 cases in the rest of the region combined.

Trail had 11 (unchanged), Castlegar five (unchanged), Grand Forks three (up from two), Arrow Lakes zero (down from two), Kettle Valley two (up from zero), and Kootenay Lake zero (unchanged).