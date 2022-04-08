Shooting Star Amusements will be making its way through the Kootenays, with stops planned for Creston and Cranbrook this May.

Over May long weekend, Shooting Star Amusements will be in Creston as a fixture during the 2022 Blossom Festival from May 20th to 23rd.

“We’re going to be bringing between 14 and 16 rides, the zipper, bumper cars, Ferris wheel, the sizzler, zero gravity and some kid’s rides for the little ones,” said Justin Wagner, Shooting Star Amusements owner.

Wagner said there will also be a selection of games and snacks available for attendees.

Before its stop in Creston, the travelling park will be set up in Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place parking lot from May 12th to 15th.

“We’re hoping to bring some entertainment to the community, I know it’s been a long couple of years for everybody,” said Wagner. “I’m hoping this is a successful event in both Creston and Cranbrook and hopefully we can make this an annual event. It would be great to add this to our route of B.C. events that we do each year.”

Wagner hinted at another possible stop in the Kootenays, but details have not been finalized yet.