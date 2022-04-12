Creston RCMP say a 31-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a man on Saturday behind Pealow’s, but social media posts have presented the case as something it is not.

Police say the man, who was known to the woman, was arrested.

Cpl. Evan Diachok says the event was not a random attack, there was no allegation of sexual assault, and there is no risk to the general public.

“Creston RCMP have seen a rise in misleading social media posts, where the information provided is making the general public fear for their safety,” Diachok said in a email. “Creston is and will continue to be, a safe community.”

Diachok says if there is a threat to the general public, RCMP will issue an immediate notification outlining the details, safety concerns, and ways to keep yourself and your family safe.

“There is nothing more important that the safety of this community and surrounding areas,” he added.