The Creston Valley’s count of new COVID-19 cases rose a little, according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

They say from April 2 to 9, Creston had six cases, up from two.

Nelson had 21 new cases, which was down from 29 the week before. All other communities are now in single digits.

Trail had seven (down from 11), Castlegar three (down from five), Arrow Lakes two (up from zero), and Kootenay Lake two (up from zero).

The Boundary was COVID free, with no new cases in Grand Forks (down from three) or Kettle Valley (down from two).

Since the pandemic began, there have been at least 6,552 cases in our region, although the actual totals are thought to be a lot higher because at times testing reached its limits.

But at a minimum, Creston has had 772 cases, Nelson 2,275 cases, Trail 1,600, Castlegar 865, Grand Forks 513, Kettle Valley 246, Arrow Lakes 185, and Kootenay Lake 96.