News Sidewalk replacement underway in Creston SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Thursday, Apr. 21st, 2022 (Supplied by Sam Pike, Vista Radio) The Town of Creston is replacing the existing sidewalk on both sides of 11th Avenue North from 220-11th Avenue North to Vancouver Street. Town staff said work will take approximately two weeks. Vehicles are not allowed to park on the side of the street where construction is occurring. Work will begin on the west side of 11th Avenue North followed by the east side.