A restoration project is underway to re-create critical habitats for the northern leopard frog in Creston.

Adrian Leslie, West Kootenay program manager with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says the work is being done on old agricultural land.

“It was converted to agriculture some time ago, so we’re restoring a small portion of the agricultural field to try improve the habitats of the northern leopard frog,” added Leslie.

He says they are getting help from college students.

“Right now 28 Selkirk college students from the recreation fish and wildlife program are planting the trees and shrubs for us in these wetlands and we’ve also seeded them with native grasses,” said Leslie.

Work is being done in a 1.5-hectare area near the south end of Duck Lake.

It’s one of the only locations these frogs are known to breed in B.C.

Leslie said the native shrubs and trees will also provide protective cover and travel lands for grizzly bears as they travel across the valley.

Planting is taking place today and tomorrow.