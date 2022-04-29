The Creston Valley saw a slight uptick on new COVID-19 cases during the latest reporting period.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were six cases in the area from April 17 to 23, up from three the previous week.

The rest of the West Kootenay had 30 cases, down from 46 the week before.

Of them, a dozen were in Nelson, down from 24. Trail also saw a sharp decline, with nine new cases, down from 19.

All other communities were in the single digits: Castlegar six (up from two), Grand Forks two (up from one), Arrow Lakes one (up from zero), and Kettle Valley and Kootenay Lake both zero (unchanged).