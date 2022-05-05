- Advertisement -

Natural Resources Canada is providing $1 million to the Community Energy Association to install up to 90 Electric vehicle chargers in the Kootenays.

The chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or at facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets.

This will be done by October 2023.

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources,

“Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in British Columbia, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

- Advertisement -

Funding applications are being accepted until June 1.