The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Creston Valley doubled in the latest reporting period, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The agency says between April 24 and 30 there were a dozen new cases in Creston, compared to six the previous week. The West Kootenay/Boundary was also up overall after several weeks of declines, with 47 new cases, compared to 36 the week before.

Nelson continued to have the most at 18, which was up from a dozen. Grand Forks stood at five, up from two.

All other communities declined or held about steady: Trail had eight (down from nine), Castlegar three (down from six), Kettle Valley one (up from zero), Arrow Lakes zero (down from one), and Kootenay Lake zero (unchanged).