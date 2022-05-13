- Advertisement -

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Creston Valley was up slightly on the latest round of reporting.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 14 new cases were recorded between May 1 and 7, compared to 12 the week before. That was second highest among the eight sub-regions.

Across the West Kootenay/Boundary, there were 48 new cases, up from 47 the previous week. Nelson still had the most with 15 (down from 18), Grand Forks had eight (up from five), and Trail had six (down from eight).

Kettle Valley had two (up from one), Castlegar also had two (down from three), Arrow Lakes had one (up from zero), and Kootenay Lake had none (unchanged).