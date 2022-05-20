- Advertisement -

The Creston Valley saw a sharp decrease in new COVID cases, according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

They recorded at least six new cases between May 8 and 14, which does not include people who self-test. That was down from 14 the previous week.

Across the West Kootenay/Boundary, Nelson remained at the top of the list with 18 cases, up from 15 the previous week. Interior Health made Kootenay Lake Hospital off limits to non-essential visitors for a few days this week to manage potential COVID-19 exposures.

Increases were also recorded in Castlegar, which had four new cases (up from two) and Arrow Lakes, which had three (up from one).

Grand Forks stood at six (down from eight) while Kettle Valley had none (down from two). Trail was unchanged with six, and Kootenay Lake recorded another week with none.