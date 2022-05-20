- Advertisement -

The B.C. government has made some changes to the province’s hunting regulations including a couple in the Kootenay region.

Provincial officials say the changes will improve wildlife stewardship and habitat conservation and support reconciliation efforts.

The first change for the Kootenays is a close on the Passmore mountain goat limited entry hunting.

According to the province, the herd has declined from an estimated 50 in 2009 to 20 in 2019.

The decline is believed to be predator-driven.

The second change will get rid of the full curl bighorn ram mountain sheep open season and replace it with limited entry hunting.

The population of these herds has also been declining in recent years.

Provincial officials say land use, predation, road kills, reductions in habitat quality, and focused hunting pressure have all been factors.

You’ll want to check out the link below to read up on all the regulation changes being made if you’re planning any out-of-region hunting trips this year.

MORE: 2022 LEH Regulation Changes (B.C. government)