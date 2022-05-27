- Advertisement -

The Creston Valley had at least seven new COVID cases between May 15 and 21, up from six the week before, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

For the first time in many weeks, the Nelson area was not the region’s COVID-19 hotspot. There were five new cases in around Nelson, a marked drop from 18 the previous week.

However, Trail had at least 10 new cases, up from six, and this week an outbreak was declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. The Trail Times reports 15 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Other local communities saw little or no change. Grand Forks had six (unchanged), Kettle Valley three (up from zero), Arrow Lakes three (unchanged), Castlegar two (down from four), and Kootenay Lake zero (unchanged).

In all, there were at least 36 new cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary (down from 43) but the totals do not include people who self-test.