- Advertisement -

For the first time in recent memory, a Creston RCMP officer will join the Cops For Kids ride when it cycles between the Okanagan and the Kootenays this fall.

Cst. Brett Urano says he didn’t need a lot of convincing to participate, as he’s already an avid cyclist.

“I’m on my bicycle every day,” he says. “I ride mostly around town. I’ll probably be up and down the summit a few times once it gets a little better up there and they get more gravel off the road, and up and down the lake road. I’ll probably pedal out to Cranbrook.”

Urano says he also rides with the Creston cycling club as much as he can.

- Advertisement -

Even so, the ride from Sept. 9 to 18 will be grueling: it’s 10 days and covers more than 1,000 kilometers from Kelowna to Cranbrook and back.

Cops For Kids raises money to support kids having health, physical, or trauma-related challenges and pays for things that aren’t covered by government, including medical equipment, transportation and accommodation costs. In 2021, they helped 258 children.

“I can only imagine if I had to go through that with my own kids, so I figured it would be a good way to give back to the community,” Urano says.

Urano and some members of the BC Sheriffs Service from Cranbrook will be spinning their bikes for a fundraiser Saturday at Save-On-Foods in Creston from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They’ll be having a hot dog sale by donation, selling raffle tickets, and accepting cash and cheque donations.

Each rider is expected to raise a minimum of $2,500 to participate and so far Urano has topped $1,600. You can visit his personal donation page here.