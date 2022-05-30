- Advertisement -

The province is creating a new grant program worth $3.6 million to help youth in and out of government care to be able to participate in sports.

Provincial officials say it will help cover financial barriers such as sports registration fees or practical challenges like getting to and from practices.

“All children and youth have the right to play and should be able to participate and grow through the benefits that sport and cultural programs have to offer,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in a release.

“Sport is the great equalizer. It has the power to foster a strong sense of belonging while also building confidence and resilience in young people.”

- Advertisement -

Individuals can receive up to $1,000 annually to cover costs for organized sports, physical activities and cultural programs such as Indigenous traditional dance, hiking, art and canoeing.

Organizations will be able to obtain up to $10,000 per year.

MORE: RISE Grant Program (BC Government)