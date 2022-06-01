- Advertisement -

Rural communities in the Creston Valley will benefit from upgraded internet access.

Upgraded fixed wireless infrastructure has been installed near Glenlily, Huseroft, Kingsgate, Kitchener, Kuskonook, Moyie, Sanca, West Creston and Yahk.

The upgrades will allow service providers to offer access to broadband internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second for downloads and 10 Mbs for uploads.

“The past two years have highlighted how reliable high-speed internet service is critical to access services including work, school, health care and community events,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston in a release.

“I’m pleased to see that communities in the Creston Valley, Yahk and the East Shore will now be able to access high-speed internet, ensuring people have the tools they need to thrive.”

The total cost of the project is approximately $1.7 million with money coming from the provincial and federal governments, the RDCK and RDEK and Swift Internet Inc.