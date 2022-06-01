- Advertisement -

Child care providers across the Kootenays are getting a boost from Columbia Basin Trust to increase access to child care and make improvements to their facilities by expanding the number of spaces, strengthening their workforce and making their buildings more energy efficient.

“Everyday, child care providers and early childhood educators help families care for their children and create early learning environments that are essential for healthy development,” Nicole MacLellan, delivery of benefits manager with the Trust said in a news release.

“Having access to quality and affordable care enables parents to work, supports businesses to retain employees, and helps our communities thrive, all of which we heard are important to Basin residents.”

The Trust offers a variety of supports to help child care providers create and maintain accessible and affordable spaces in the area, and recruit and retain qualified early childhood educators. The Trust is providing $2.4 million to:

help create 143 new child care spaces

improve the energy efficiency of 347 existing spaces

enhance the wages of 234 early childhood educators

provide a training wage to 50 early childhood educators and early childhood educator assistants to complete or upgrade their qualifications.

Aiming for lower energy consumption in Creston

In Creston, the Kootenai Community Centre Society is improving the energy efficiency and consumption of the 25-space Teddy Bear Daycare. Activities include upgrading the attic insulation, replacing windows, installing LED lighting, adding a high efficiency heat pump, and installing occupancy sensors.

“The increased efficiency also means lower costs for the organization, which relies solely on parent fees and small grants to operate. We are so grateful for these much-needed improvements,” says executive director Rebecca Gidney. “These upgrades will also promote an updated, more comfortable, improved environment for the children in our care.”

Targeting energy efficiency in Cranbrook

In Cranbrook, Summit Community Services is improving the energy efficiency of the 32-space Little Summit Daycare. Improvements include replacing the front door and windows, installing an energy recovery ventilator, LED lighting, occupancy sensors and solar panels.

“We are excited to be going forward with the renovations for energy improvements over the coming months,” says manager Tara Long. “The improvements will make the building more energy efficient, lower our operating costs, and provide more comfort for the children.”

The full list of projects approved for funding is below.

Child Care Capital Grants – Energy Improvements

These projects support the energy conservation and efficiency of child care centres to enhance their quality, retention and sustainability.

Community Organization Description Improved Spaces Amount Castlegar Blueberry Creek Early Learning Centre Install energy recovery ventilation, heat pump h ot water heater, high-efficiency furnaces, LED lighting, occupancy sensors and a solar photovoltaic array. 60 $98,840 Castlegar Kootenay Family Place – Hobbit Hill Children’s Centre Replace windows, install LED lighting, a high-efficiency furnace and occupancy sensors. 20 $18,860 Castlegar USSC Children’s Orchard Preschool Install LED lighting and a high-efficiency heating, ventilation and cooling system. 15 $16,960 Cranbrook Summit Community Services – Little S ummit Daycare Replace doors and windows, install ERV, LED lighting, occupancy sensors, and a solar PV array. 32 $52,850 Creston Kootenai Community Centre Society Teddy Bear Daycare Upgrade attic insulation, replace windows, install LED lighting, heat pump and occupancy sensors. 25 $19,780 Nelson Nelson Waldorf School Childcare Centre Install a heat pump hot water heater. 24 $2,400 Trail Sunningdale Children’s Centre Replace window, install a heat pump hot water heater, LED lighting and occupancy sensors. 137 $52,705 Trail Trail and District Daycare Society – Sunshine Children’s Centre Install an ERV, high-efficiency furnace, LED lighting, occupancy sensors and a solar PV array. 26 $35,320 Winlaw Appledale Daycare Society Upgrade attic insulation, replace door, install LED lighting, heat pump and install a solar PV array. 8 $31,480 347 $329,195

Child Care Capital Grants – New Spaces

These projects support the creation of new licensed child care spaces within the Columbia Basin.

Community Organization # New Spaces Amount Elkford Alpine Childcare Solutions 48 $20,000 Elkford Elkford Child Development Society 30 $20,000 Fernie Bright Beginnings: A Community Preschool 9 $11,875 Fruitvale Village of Fruitvale 37 $250,000 Proctor Seonaid (Erin) Christopherson 2 $1,000 Revelstoke Caribou Kids Ltd. 8 $3,165 Wilmer Columbia River Valley Rural Roots Society 9 $5,000 143 $311,040

Early Childhood Educators Support

These programs help address the shortage of Early Childhood Educators (ECE) by supporting the recruitment and retention of ECEs in the Basin by providing training and wage subsidies for licensed child care facilities; both are administered by the College of the Rockies.

Community Project Name Description Amount Basin-Wide Early Childhood Educator Training Wage Program Provides a training wage to 50 early childhood educator assistants and certified early childhood educators to date, employed by licensed child care facilities in the Columbia Basin, to support them to complete and/or upgrade their early childhood educator qualifications. $601,330 Basin-Wide Early Childhood Educator Wage Subsidy Program Provides a wage subsidy to support the recruitment and retention of 234 early childhood educator s employed by licensed child care facilities in the region. $1,125,010 $1,726,340