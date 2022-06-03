- Advertisement -

Forecasters with the B.C. wildfire Service are expecting wetter and cooler conditions in June, but say the risk of wildfires could ramp up in Late July and August.

However, there are a few areas experiencing dryer than normal weather.

This includes southern Cariboo, Thompson-Okanagan and Rocky Mountain Trench.

To support wildfire prevention and preparedness, the province laid out $359 million in Budget 2022.

- Advertisement -

From the budget, $145 million will strengthen the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC, allowing them to focus on the pillars of wildfire management which are prevention and mitigation; preparedness; response; and recovery.

“Last year’s devastating fire season highlighted the importance of wildfire prevention for B.C. communities and, as we saw first-hand in Logan Lake, how it can make a real difference for people’s lives,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests in a release.

“That’s why our government is more than doubling the funding available for wildfire prevention activities like FireSmart and making historic investments to transform BC Wildfire Service into a year-round, more proactive service.”

As much as $90 million will go to local governments and First Nations to increase wildfire protection by undertaking community-based FireSmart activities.

“First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C. is looking forward to the opportunity to continue serving First Nation communities in B.C., working with our program partners to deliver FireSmart community funding and supports,” said Quentin Nelson, mitigation manager, First Nations’ Emergency Services Society.

“These programs increase community resiliency, reduce risk from wildfire, and build capacity to support these initiatives.”

According to the provincial government, communities can apply for funding to cover up to 100% of the cost of their wildfire risk reduction projects.