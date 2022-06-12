- Advertisement -

Creston RCMP say if you’re running out of cigarettes, don’t call 911.

That’s what a man did last week, although the call was dropped. They responded anyway and spoke with the man, who reported that he was worried that he was going to run out of smokes.

They told him that wasn’t a good reason to call 911.

Motorcycle or bicycle?

Police say while on patrol, an officer stopped a prolific prohibited driver on a motorcycle, which she claimed was a bicycle. She was arrested and released with a court date and a ticket for driving without insurance. The motorcycle was impounded.

Am I wanted for anything?



Police say they received a call from a man wanting to turn himself in on outstanding warrants. Just one problem: there were no warrants out for his arrest.

Cst. Brett Urano says when they told him that, he replied that he was “very glad” and “could now sleep better.”

The family that makes noise together

RCMP were called to a complaint about a disturbance. But they say it turned out it was just a loud family reunion.