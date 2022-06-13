- Advertisement -

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the West Kootenay from a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch.

This means river and stream levels are rising and will approach or spill over their banks.

This advisory affects the entire Regional District of Central Kootenay, but especially the Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley and tributaries around Creston and Nelson.

Residents of Six Mile around the Duhamel Creek fan have been placed on evacuation alert.

- Advertisement -

In a news release, the RDCK said due to rising snowmelt rates and 30 to 50 millimeters of rain in the forecast, the potential for flooding continues to increase. They are advising you to steer clear of fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

They say that along with the risk of flooding, there is an increased risk of landslides, debris floods or flows, and rock fall during intense rainfall or rapid snowmelt.

Residents should report landslides and floods to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre by calling 1-800-663-3456.