- Advertisement -

The College of the Rockies has hired Stephanie Wells as the new Dean, of Business and University Arts and Science.

Wells is replacing Darrell Bethune who is retiring after 30 years with the college.

“Stephanie is a highly collaborative leader and community-oriented educator who will be a great addition to our team,” Vice President, Academic and Applied Research Robin Hicks said.

“She understands the importance of access to education and the relationship between community and the College. We look forward to the contributions she will make. Of course, we are also grateful for the significant impact Darrell Bethune made on the College and the programs he oversaw. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

- Advertisement -

Wells has a Bachelor of Public Relations and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership.

COTR staff say she recently taught in Tourism Management programs and held positions of Chair of two different Schools.

“Throughout my career, my core value has been to use my experience and knowledge to help others succeed,” Wells said.

“I truly enjoy finding avenues to support the success of students in their educational journey; faculty in their teaching, learning, and career goals; and the institution I represent. In 2015, I attended a conference at the College’s main campus and was impressed with the campus, the community, and the warm welcome. I look forward to making Cranbrook my home.”

She began her role as dean on June 6.