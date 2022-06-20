Listen Live

Impaired collision cuts power to Creston

By Submitted Article
This vehicle crashed into a power pole last week in Creston resulting in an outage. (Photo submitted by Creston RCMP)
A driver with a learner’s license has hopefully learned a lesson following a crash that knocked out power to half of Creston.

RCMP say they responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of 8th Avenue.

Officers arrived to discover a power pole severed and was hanging by the wires, and a truck lodged in a fence. The collision caused a power outage.

The male driver was identified as the lone occupant. He suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver was impaired. He was issued multiple violation tickets along with a 90-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

