Creston RCMP are asking for public hep identifying the shoplifting suspect seen here. If you know who she is, you’re asked to call 250-428-9313.

Get out, get out

Police say they received a report of a woman screaming “Get out! Get out!” from a house with music blaring. Officers responded and discovered a “happy and intoxicated couple jamming out to AC/DC’s Back in Black album.”

“Both were safe and thoroughly enjoying themselves,” police said.

Unwelcome hotel guest

Police say someone broke into a local hotel room and tried to stay the night. The suspect was discovered and took off when he was told the police were coming. The suspect was later identified and arrested but has not yet been charged.

Lost and found

Police say they received a 911 call from a man who believed his car was stolen. It was later determined that he got lost. He found his vehicle a short distance away.

No one naked here

Police were called to a report of a naked person yelling in Riondel. Officers responded but were unable to locate the naked person or anyone yelling.

The 9 p.m. routine

Creston RCMP are asking you to do the following each evening: remove valuables from your vehicle, lock your vehicle, close your garage door and lock any outbuildings, and lock your doors and windows.

“By following these steps you can avoid the issue of unwanted guests or possible thefts from happening,” Cst. Brett Urano says.

“Most offenders are opportunists looking for something easy to take and walk away. We have had multiple thefts this last month and most have been due to things being left insecure.

“Creston is a safe community but offenders will take advantage if the community is not doing prevention, like simply locking a door.”

Cops for Kids fundraiser

Urano will be doing another Cops for Kids event on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pealows. He and at least one other rider will be selling hot dogs by donation.