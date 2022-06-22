- Advertisement -

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to rise into the 30s next week across much of B.C., including the southern interior.

Officials with the forecasting agency said the province will be experiencing its first stretch of warm weather of the year starting on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-30s with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said the heat will likely be followed up by increased flood risks.

“Most people will enjoy the heat, but what comes after will be showers and possibly thunderstorms. Because of our current flood risk and these high temperatures coming in over the weekend, the snowpack will likely add increased melt to the rivers,” said Lee. “In the days after the heat, which will be Tuesday and onwards, those downpours can definitely impact the area, especially in smaller streams.”

In the meantime, there are a few ways you can stay safe when the weather gets hot.

“Regardless of your age, if you’re exposed to the sun for a long period of time, wear your sunscreen to prevent sunburn, stay hydrated, and try to stay out of the heat as much as you can to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Lee.

More: Environment Canada forecast

More: B.C. flood warning map