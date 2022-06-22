- Advertisement -

Graduating students at Salmo Secondary School celebrated their successes with a cavalcade down their main street of Salmo over the weekend.

“Even though it is not necessary we wanted community members to see everyone since we couldn’t do it because of COVID,” says Brook Jessup, one of the graduating students.

“Online learning wasn’t a huge deal, besides from missing all my peers [it] wasn’t that bad,” says Jessup who thrived during the online component of the pandemic. “I was able to get assignments done and enjoy my life as well.”

The graduating class is a small group of students who have developed a close bond between one another which made them feel like family.

“We have all been together since kindergarten, so I like to call us a dysfunctional family, we are very chaotic and disorganized, but we are still a family,” says Jessup who also adds it will be very hard to leave this family after graduation.

Jessup is the recipient of the Top Academic award and is going to attend the University of British Columbia (Kelowna Campus) for a career in psychology after she completes her entry level courses at Selkirk College.

Salmo Secondary School graduated 17 students this year while hosting 140 students in total spanning Grades 7-12.