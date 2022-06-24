- Advertisement -

Creston RCMP say they’re investigating damage to BC Hydro transmission towers that appears to have been deliberate.

Police say they received a report on May 20 of mischief to several towers off Goat River Road North in the Arrowcreek and Kitchener area.

They discovered ammunition casings on the ground near the towers and what appeared to be bullet holes in the aluminum structures and signage. Several insulator strings were also heavily damaged, they say.

Damage and labour to make repairs is estimated in the tens of thousands.

“Those responsible could be criminally charged for careless use of a firearm and mischief, and civilly sued for damages,” Cst. Brett Urano of the Creston RCMP warns. “As well, this reckless behaviour can increase the risk of wildfires.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Creston RCMP.