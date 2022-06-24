- Advertisement -

The Kootenay Lake school district will expand its online offerings in the next academic year as it becomes part of a provincial program.

“This year the Ministry of Education and Child Care accepted applications from interested school districts to become a provincial online learning site,” says superintendent Trish Smillie.

The application process started back in January when the board approved the motion and signed a three-year agreement with the ministry.

In April the board was informed the ministry would notify all school boards if they were selected to operate as a Provincial Online Learning School provider.

- Advertisement -

“Our school district put in an application to become a provincial online learning site, and we were successfully chosen to move forward with that process,” says Smillie.

SD 8 will be able to maintain the ELEV8/DESK program, which offers program opportunities for students in various grade levels. Also, students across the province will be able to apply for the program.

“SD 8 will continue to expand the online learning reach moving forward,” says Smillie.

The ministry is planning to have the program online in 18 schools across the province for the 2023-24 school year.