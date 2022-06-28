- Advertisement -

John Horgan has announced he’s stepping down as B.C’s premier.

Horgan says his health problems this past year have made him reevaluate his future in office.

“As we reach the mid-point of our second term, it is clear the tasks ahead of us are enormous and will require a leader focused on the next two years and beyond,” says Horgan.

“A second bout with cancer and dozens of radiation treatments has led me to take stock.”

While he’s now cancer-free he expects he may not have the energy to keep serving as premier.

Horgan has asked the NDP to launch a leadership race.

“I will stay on as Premier until my successor is chosen. I will continue to do my level best to make politics work for people,” added Horgan.

“This includes pushing the federal government to fund their fair share of health-care costs so we can make our public health-care system work better for everyone.”

He adds that he’s very grateful to be able to serve British Columbians.

“Being Premier is not a job I ever expected to have, yet it’s been the honour of my life,” says Horgan.

“In the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot by working together and caring for each other. The work continues.”