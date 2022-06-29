RCMP say a Creston man is accused of smashing the windows on his father’s car, threatening him, and then assaulting a police officer.

They say the incident happened June 22. Police located the man yelling at people near the RCMP detachment. But when an officer approached him and tried to arrest him for the damage to his father’s vehicle, he “became irate.”

They say he kicked the officer several times, but after a short struggle he was taken into custody.

Mathew Johnson is charged with assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief. He appeared in court the next day and was released on conditions. He’ll be back in court on July 7.