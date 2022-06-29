- Advertisement -

Kootenay Lake School District 8 has decided to suspend a review of trustee remuneration until after the election on October 15. The board voted against a 12 per cent reduction in their wages after a motion was tabled to have the district reflect the remuneration of other districts.

“It is very difficult for the board to be looking at their own raise, because it is like a part time job,” says board chair Lenora Trenaman.

“A trustee puts in an average of 30-35 hours a week, but that also depends on if they are part of a committee, a chairperson, or a vice-chair,” says Trenaman. She also says trustees feel they should be compensated because of the time and effort that each member of the board puts in.

Whether trustees grant themselves raises after the election will have no impact on the quality of education that students receive in SD 8, she says

“We believe that public education is the most important work trustees do,” says Trenaman. “Every member of the board is committed to this.”

“The board will review remuneration, fees and other educational factors after the election,” she says.