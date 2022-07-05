- Advertisement -

Creston RCMP say a man has been arrested, accused of threatening police and breaching his conditions.

Police say they were called to an argument on Canada Day between a man and a woman. Officers recognized the pair as having court conditions not to contact each other.

Both were arrested. The woman was released without charge, but they say in the course of being taken into custody the man told an officer he was going to come to his home and assault him.

He was held in jail pending a court appearance tomorrow on charges of uttering threats and breach of an undertaking.

- Advertisement -

In a separate incident on Canada Day, officers responded to an assault on an older man by a group of youths. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Homicide report proves false

Police say responded to a reported homicide on Monday, which turned out to be something else. They say a woman reported killing her husband but was actually having a mental health crisis. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Dog seized, owner arrested

Police say a dog owner was arrested Saturday while they and bylaw officers removed a dangerous dog from a home. They say the owner was arrested for causing a disturbance at a neighbouring home and then released on conditions.