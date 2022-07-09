- Advertisement -

The intersection of 16th Avenue and Canyon Street was the most accident-prone in Creston last year, according to data from ICBC.

The insurer says there were seven crashes at that location in 2021, three of which resulted in injuries. It’s also the most frequent location for crashes in the last five years, with a total of 15.

The second most frequent spot for accidents last year was the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 21 and the Highway 21 North offramp, which saw four crashes, two with casualties. There have been a dozen mishaps there in the last five years, making it the third-most likely place to have a fender bender.

The second highest number of crashes between 2017 and 2021 was recorded at the corner of 10th Avenuue North, Canyon Street, Cook Street, and Northwest Boulevard with 14.

You can glean more details about all of the crashes in the southern interior going back to 2017 from ICBC’s online dashboard.