- Advertisement -

Minister of Municipal Affairs Nathan Cullen has become the victim of vandals after his billboard was defaced with hate graffiti.

“To whoever continues to vandalize my highway signs with the worst hate and racist images imaginable, you do not represent the northwest,” said Cullen in a Twitter comment on July 9.

This is the second time that the MLA’s signage has been vandalized with hate messages and swastikas since December of last year when it was targeted at Dr. Bonnie Henry after she rolled out COVID vaccine mandates.

“You do not represent an intelligent or meaningful political voice. It is hate. It is vile. You are convincing no one,” said Cullen in the same Twitter comment.

- Advertisement -

Cullen resides in Stikine and witnessed anti-Semtic comments appear after the mandates for COVID-19 vaccines were compared to the holocaust in World War II.

Cullen says comments of this nature are hurtful to the entire community.