Three new principals have been named in School District 8 at Creston Wildflower School, Blewett Elementary and Mount Sentinel Secondary.

Wildflower School, in Creston, has named Lucy Carriere as their principal. Carriere is also serving as the principal for Canyon Lister Elementary, in Canyon.

“This change will provide an on-site principal in Creston for both schools and maintain K-7 instructional choices for Creston families,” said the district in a statement.

The district appointed Jordon Konken as principal of Blewett Elementary after he served as vice-principal at Mount Sentinel, Trafalgar Middle School, and L.V. Rogers.

Jennifer Adams will assume the role of vice-principal at Mount Sentinel after working as VP at Homelinks and Mormon Hills School in Creston.