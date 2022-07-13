- Advertisement -

Creston RCMP want your help finding a man wanted on a warrant for robbery.

Clark Hills, 48, is described as white, six feet tall (183 cm), about 175 pounds (79 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Creston.

Police say the robbery took place on May 10 in the 2300 block of Cook Street.

Hills is due in court next week in Cranbrook and in Creston next month on charges of driving while prohibited dating back to May.

He is also due to stand trial in Creston in November on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering threats stemming from incidents in Creston in January.

If you have information regarding Hill’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.